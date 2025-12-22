ICC commits comprehensive support to USA National team cricketers and high-performance programme

Dubai [UAE], December 22 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) today reiterated its strong commitment to safeguarding the interests of USA's National team players and ensuring uninterrupted preparation for the ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, despite the ongoing governance and financial crisis within USA Cricket, according to a media release from the ICC.

USA Cricket announced that it had voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in what it described as a "structural reorganisation." This development followed the ICC Board's decision on 23 September to suspend USA Cricket for serious breaches of the ICC Membership Criteria.

In its September decision, the ICC emphasised that the current governance and financial instability within USAC must not penalise or disadvantage the national team players, who continue to uphold the sport with professionalism and commitment.

In line with this approach, the ICC confirmed that it is ready to provide funding for, and, if need be, run all aspects of the USA High Performance Programme during USAC's suspension, including honouring USA Cricket's obligations to pay the players selected and contracted to play for the USA teams.

It will not allow the dysfunction of USAC to compromise the USA's participation and competitiveness at global events, or the work of the ICC in cricket's return to the Olympics, starting with the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The ICC offered to provide funding to USA Cricket by way of a loan in accordance with the Chapter 11 legal process that included, amongst other things, the payment of all player and High-Performance staff salaries. Unfortunately, that offer was not accepted by USA Cricket. The ICC is now looking to determine whether it can make those payments, where appropriate, directly on behalf of USA Cricket.

The ICC also confirmed that it is working closely with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to develop a robust, fit-for-purpose high-performance structure in the lead-up to LA28.

This collaboration encompasses a consolidated training and preparation programme for both the men's and women's national teams, enhanced coaching and sports science support, and a strengthened competition pathway designed to ensure the players remain fully prepared for global competition.

Importantly, the ICC is taking steps to guarantee continuity and stability for all National team players throughout the period of USA Cricket's suspension. With cricket set to make its historic return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the ICC reiterated that the operational readiness and long-term development of the USA teams remain a strategic priority.

An ICC spokesperson said, "Our foremost responsibility is to the players who represent the United States on the world stage. The bankruptcy proceedings initiated by USA Cricket should not, and will not, derail their preparation for ICC events or the LA28 Olympic Games," as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"The ICC stands ready to manage and fund the High-Performance Programme and ensure all National team players continue to receive the support they deserve," he added.

"We continue to work closely with the USOPC to build a robust and stable high-performance pathway for LA28. The future of USA's players, and the sport's growth in a key market, remains a major priority for the ICC," he noted.

The ICC will continue to operate through its Normalisation Committee to restore credible governance in the USA and stabilise cricket administration in the country. Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves.

In addition to its commitment to National Team Programs, the ICC also provided an update on the process for the sanctioning of domestic cricket events in the USA during USA Cricket's suspension.

One of the consequences of USA Cricket's suspension by the ICC was that it lost its rights to sanction domestic cricket within the USA, i.e. it lost its right to determine, under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of events and Player Release, whether cricket matches and events staged in the USA should have the status of approved or disapproved cricket.

Instead, the ICC agreed that the ICC would take on this role for the period of USA Cricket's suspension, as it has done in previous cases where Members were suspended by the ICC.

