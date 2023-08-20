ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Hyderabad police raises concern over hosting matches

The ICC Cricket World Cup could witness another change in the schedule as Hyderabad Cricket Association has reportedly written a matter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The 2023 World Cup schedule has already been tweaked drastically with as many as nine games rescheduled. The India vs Pakistan and the Pakistan vs England fixtures were preponed a day earlier, bringing in a series of tweaks.

Now schedule of another Pakistan game could be under threat with HCA writing to the Indian Board for a gap between the two games. As per a report by Indian Express, the state body has requested for a gap between two consecutive matches, namely New Zealand vs Netherlands (October 9) and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (October 10). This comes after the Hyderabad Police reportedly raised concerns over giving security for two back-to-back World Cup matches, especially the Pakistan one.

The World Cup schedule has been changed quite a bit after the India-Pakistan game clashed with the first day of the Navaratri festival in Gujarat and the authorities were not sure about the security arrangements. A similar situation also took place for the Pakistan-England match on November 12 in Kolkata which coincided with Kali Puja and as a result, was rescheduled to November 11.The Indian cricket team will start their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The World Cup tickets will officially go on sale from August 25.