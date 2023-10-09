ICC Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan mentor Ajay Jadeja impressed with team's fearless approach to game

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, serving as the mentor for the Afghanistan team in the ICC Cricket World Cup, commented on the remarkable progress Afghanistan has made in a relatively brief span. He emphasized the need for the team to gain more experience in batting for extended periods, whether in Test matches or ODIs.

India will take on Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Jadeja said that Afghanistan has made a quick progress in a short period of time and he feels blessed to work with such "special players".

"My experience has been great. Though it has been barely 4-5 days since I joined, but it has been nice. These are some really special people. You can look at journey of other cricket teams and how much years they took to reach where they are today, but this team has made a lot of progress in a quick time. I feel blessed to have got this opportunity," said Jadeja.

Jadeja pointed out that the Afghanistan team's fearless approach to the game is what stands out the most about them.

"The first thing that strikes me is their approach towards the game. Their fearlessness stands out. Their spin bowling (consisting of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mujeeb ur Rahman), the entire world knows how good it is. Even our two seamers (including Fazalhaq Farooqi) are impressive. They are all in demand worldwide in various leagues. The experience needed to bat longer, be it in Tests or 50-over format is still something that is needed to be worked on because they do not get a chance to do it so often," said the former Indian player.

On the upcoming match between India and Afghanistan, he said that the match is going to he special.

"Every World Cup match is exciting but now that I am with Afghanistan, the match with India will be special. It is a feeling I have never experienced before. I cannot express it," he said.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor