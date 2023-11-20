ICC CWC 2023: A look at best fielders, best fielding teams of the tournament

Dubai [UAE], November 20 : A prolific duo from the World Champions Australia had the maximum impact on the field during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner take the top two positions in the ICC Fielding Impact Ratings.

Their compatriot Glenn Maxwell is placed at number nine in the ratings as Australia emerged as the most dominant side on the field. Their exceptional fielding backed the sharp work of their bowlers and helped restrict the opponents to manageable targets. This was especially useful during the knockout stages when Australia succeeded in chases.

Labuschagne was the most successful fielder of the tournament, with 82.66 Fielding Impact Rating points to his name. However, his eight catches were not the most in the tournament for out-fielders with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell leading that pack with 11 takes to his name.

Marnus' efforts included runs saved (15), run out (one), assisted run outs (three, the most for any player in the tournament), and good throws (three) among other factors.

Closely placed in the second position was Warner with 82.55 points to his name. Like Labuschagne, he took eight catches but saved as many as 23 runs on the field.

South Africa's David Miller came in third place with 79.48 points, while India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was fourth with 72.72 points. Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht came fifth for his exceptional work for the Dutch. India's star batter Virat Kohli, who hit a record 765 runs in the tournament, also shined in the field with 56.79 points. He took six catches and saved seven runs.

The world champions were by far the best side on the pitch, with 383.58 cumulative team points, and 34.87 points garnered per game. They had the highest catch efficiency (74.19%), with 62 catches taken for 16 dropped catches.

The runner-ups India came in at fourth place behind South Africa and the Netherlands. They had 281.04 points and a catch efficiency of 72.

