Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Sri Lankan spin icon Mutthiah Muralitharan said that India has a better chance to win the ICC Cricket World Cup then any other team and opined that Test, T20Is and ODIs, all three formats of the game should stay in future.

Muralitharan was talking to media in Pune, where the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be held on Monday.

"When it comes to winning the World Cup, my favourite is no doubt Sri Lanka. But when it comes to a better chance to win it, it is India. India looks really promising and settled. They have almost qualified for the semifinals. They are playing some really good cricket and have better chance than any other teams," said Muralitharan.

Muralitharan feels that the ODI format and World Cup is still very special despite all the recent narrative about its decline in popularity, especially among the older generation of players.

"In my opinion, all three formats should stay in future. Fans want to see quick matches that finish off in just three hours, that is why we are seeing more T20Is played. But ODIs and ODI World Cup is something special. Players who have played in 1970s, 1980s and 1990s still look at ICC Cricket World Cup as something special and winning it as something great. Also, the tournament is happening in just one nation, India, here people are a little reluctant when smaller or non-Indian teams play their matches. Had it been hosted by all Asian nations (Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka), it would have been the biggest World Cup ever," said the spin great.

Muralitharan hailed star India batter Virat Kohli as a great chaser.

"Depends on the wicket (chasing). If the wicket is good and the total is not beyond the reach, it is easy. Scoreboard pressure comes otherwise while chasing 350-380 runs. Some wickets are slow and low and second-batting sides are at a disadvantage. This has been the case since forever. In 50-overs, you have to take your time and responsibility while playing. In those days, you had chasers like Michael Bevan and MS Dhoni who created their name over a period of time and won matches for their country. Virat is a great chaser. Statistics will tell you that he is one of the best chasers," said Muralitharan.

Virat has scored 354 runs in six matches of the tournament so far, with a century and three fifties.

Muralitharan feels that spinners will make a comeback in the tournament in the later stages of the tournament.

"Spinners will comeback later in the tournament and will have a role to play in knockout stages. Wickets are still fresh but by that time, they will go through a lot of wear and tear," he said.

On Afghanistan's chances in the match, Muralitharan lauded the team's spinners and batters.

"Afghanistan has one of the best bowling attacks and their batters are powerful and play attacking cricket. Some bowlers have been picked up in Indian Premier League (IPL) too," said Muralitharan.

Muralitharan expressed how bad it is for Sri Lanka that leading bowlers like Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga are facing injuries.

"Our leading bowlers are injured. Our bowling attack is not weak. Batting-wise, they are doing well. A win against England will boost the team. We will have to take things one game at a time and not think about semis right now. If we win the next four matches, we could definitely reach the semis," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor