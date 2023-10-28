ICC CWC 2023: Australia's Adam Zampa joins elite company of bowlers

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : After delivering a match-winning spell against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup match here, Australian spinner Adam Zampa joined an elite company of players on Saturday.

Zampa has joined the elite company of stars who have taken at least three wickets in four consecutive World Cup matches.

Australia's Brett Lee (2003) and Glenn McGrath (2007), Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (2003), Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (2007-11) and Jofra Archer of England (2019) are other bowlers to do so.

Zampa has taken 4/47 against Sri Lanka, 4/53 against Pakistan, 4/8 against the Netherlands and 4/74 against New Zealand.

Zampa is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far, having taken 16 wickets at an average of 19.06 and a strike rate of 18.37, with best figures of 4/8.

Coming to the match, Rachin Ravindra's explosive century and James Neesham's death over striking went in vain as New Zealand failed to chase down 389 runs set by Australia, losing by just five runs at Dharamshala.

Earlier, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and David Warner (81 in 65 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand for New Zealand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The 'Men in Black' were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is at the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run-rate.

