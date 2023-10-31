ICC CWC 2023: Babar Azam becomes Pakistan's sixth-highest run-getter in international cricket

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday surpassed former batter Saeed Anwar to become the country's sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Babar made this upward movement in record books during Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

In the match, Babar could only score nine runs in 16 balls, with a four. Despite this disappointing outing with the bat, he scored just enough to surpass the former Pakistani opener.

Now, in 268 matches, Babar has scored 12,882 runs at an average of 48.98 and a strike rate of over 81. He has 31 centuries and 87 fifties, with the best score of 196.

Saeed, who represented Pakistan from 1989-2003, has 12,876 runs in 302 matches, with 31 centuries and 68 fifties.

Babar has scored 3,772 runs at an average of 47.74 in 49 Tests with nine centuries and 26 fifties and best score of 196.

In 115 ODIs, he has made 5,625 runs at an average of 56.25, with 19 centuries and 31 fifties in 110 innings. His best score is 158.

Babar has made 3,485 runs at an average of 41.48 in 104 T20Is with three hundreds and 30 fifties and best individual score of 122.

Inzaman-ul-Haq is Pakistan's leading run-scorer. In 495 international matches, he scored 20,541 runs at an average of 43.51, with 35 centuries and 129 fifties. His best score is 329.

This World Cup has been a disappointing one for Babar as he has struggled to find either runs or sometimes, the right tempo to score them.

In seven matches, he has scored 216 runs at an average of 30.85 and a strike rate of just above 77. His best score is 74 and he has three half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Knocks from Mahmudullah (56 in 70 balls, with six fours and a six), Litton Das (45 in 64 balls, with six fours) and skipper Shakib al Hasan (43 in 64 balls, with four boundaries) came in handy as Bangladesh was bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31) and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir also got one wicket.

In the chase of 205, a returning Fakhar Zaman (81 in 74 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (68 in 69 balls, nine fours and two sixes) smashed the fifties that helped Pakistan cruise to a much-needed seven-wicket win.

Fakhar received the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this brilliant victory, Pakistan broke their four-match losing streak in the ongoing tournament, moving up to 5th in the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh, who have lost their sixth match.

