ICC CWC 2023: Fans express delight after India's win, Virat's century against Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Following India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, fans expressed their joy over Men in Blue's win and Virat Kohli's 48th ODI century.

An explosive first wicket partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, followed by Virat Kohli's 48th ODI ton sealed India a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Thursday.

A Bangladesh fan said that he does not have a problem with Bangladesh losing since India is a big team.

"Bangladesh lost, but there is no problem. India is a very good team, a big team. One team has to win. My team was not all out, Pakistan was all out against India. Virat is number two, Sachin is number one," said the fan to ANI.

Another fan said, "I am really happy. The World Cup should come home this year. More than the win, we are happy for Virat's century."

A fan named Rahul said, "I am from Mumbai. Virat ne dimaag se century maara. We thought either he or Rohit would score a century."

Another fan named Anand said, "I am happy because Virat scored his century. India will also win the final."

Saurav, a fan said, "Very excited for Kohli century and it came on the right time. India will win the WC and history will be made."

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and there was a 91-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan (51 in 43 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Litton Das (66 in 82 balls, with seven fours).

Following that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though important knocks came from Mahmudullah (46 in 36 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (38 in 46 balls, with a four and six) that took Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs. India needs 257 to win their fourth successive game.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets as well while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one each.

In the chase of 257, skipper Rohit Sharma (48 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (53 in 55 balls with five fours and two sixes) decided the outcome with their partnership itself. Virat's century and partnership with KL Rahul (34*), which saw some entertaining running between the wickets was an icing on the cake.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets for Bangladesh and was the pick of the bowlers.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

Virat became the 'Man of the Match' for his ton.

