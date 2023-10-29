ICC CWC 2023: Fans express happiness after India's sixth successive win in tournament

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : Following India's win over England in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, fans of Men in Blue expressed their happiness for the country's sixth straight win in the tournament at home.

Indian Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami led the demolition of England, beating the defending champions by 100 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Lucknow on Sunday.

A fan named Dilip said to ANI, "We are very happy India won. Surya Kumar Yadav played well. Rohit Sharma batted well. Shami ka toh koi jawaab hi nahi (Shami was at his lethal best)."

"India ne dhamaal kar diya. I am from Lucknow," said another fan named Vikram.

"I thought we bowled really well. It was a difficult pitch to score runs. Well played India. India played well and exploited the conditions. They outplayed us. Our batting is not very good at the moment," said an England fan from Birmingham after India's win.

"It was a great match. It was a 'paisa vasool' match. Bumrah set the pitch on fire with his bowling, England was bundled out," said a group of fans after India's win.

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

In the chase of 230, England was never really a threat except for Liam Livingstone (27), the only batter to cross 20 runs. Mohammed Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) demolished the English batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (one wicket) also bowled really well.

Rohit Sharma won the 'Player of the Match' for his gusty knock.

With this, India is at the top with six wins in six matches and has 12 points. England is at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor