ICC CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya twists ankle during Bangladesh clash, being taken for scan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : In a terrible development for the Indian side, all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself and walked off the field during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at Pune's MCA Stadium on Thursday.

In the match between India and Bangladesh, Bangladesh was off to a fine start. Pandya came to bowl his first over of the game in the ninth over and was smashed for two successive fours in second and third deliveries by Litton Das.

While attempting to stop the second four, Pandya tried to use his right leg to stop the ball but slipped and twisted his ankle. He appeared to be in pain and got some treatment on his left leg and his ankle was taped. Pandya had a small practice run but did not look good and had to be taken off the field.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who normally rarely bowls no matter what format, completed the rest of the over for Pandya.

Hardik's fitness is extremely crucial for India's World Cup chances because as a pace-bowling all-rounder, he helps the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur with some overs of his own and gets crucial wickets too. With the bat, Pandya at number six is capable of anchoring the innings and doing some power-hitting, depending on the situation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) updated the fans later about Pandya through their X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans," tweeted BCCI.

He has taken five wickets so far in the tournament. He has not got a chance to bat only once, scoring 11* against Australia.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh's regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is battling an injury, opted to sit out this clash while India announced an unchanged team.

After registering back-to-back three victories in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is on a red-hot streak and will aim to keep their unbeaten record going against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

