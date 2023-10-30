Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Following his side's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup match on Monday, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said that the side's previous win over Pakistan gave the team confidence that it could chase any target.

Half-centuries from Rahmant Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai and a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan secure a memorable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Monday.

"Quite happy and proud of the team. Happy with the way we performed in all 3 departments. The last game gave us lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target. It was a very professional performance from the bowlers today. All the coaching and managing staff are working hard and giving us confidence," said Shahidi in a post-match presentation.

"Jonathan (Trott) (the head coach) is always positive, before the Pakistan game he told me one word and that changed my mindset a lot. As a captain, you should lead from the front and that's what I am trying to do, I will try to maintain that in the rest of the tournament. Rashid Khan is a special player and the best player in the world (He is playing his 100th ODI). He (Rashid Khan) is a very energetic guy and always keeps the team very lively. I want to congratulate all the Afghanistan supporters and especially want to thank the Indian fans for coming out and supporting us," he added.

With this win, Afghanistan climbed to the fifth position in the points table with three wins, three losses and six points. This was the third upset win that the Afghans recorded over a former World Champion, after beating Pakistan and defending champions England. With two wins and four losses, Sri Lanka currently sit in the sixth spot on the points table with four points.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan put Sri Lanka to bat first. The Lankan Lions lost their wickets at regular intervals. Knocks from Pathum Nissanka (46 in 60 balls, with five fours), Kusal Mendis (39 in 50 balls, with three fours) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36 in 40 balls, with three fours) took SL to 241 in their 49.3 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan. Mujeeb took two scalps while Rashid and Azmatullah Omarzai took a wicket each.

In the chase of 242 runs, half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai (73* in 63 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Rahmat Shah (62 in 74 balls, with seven fours) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (58* in 74 balls, with two fours and a six) helped Afghanistan seal a win.

Dilshan Madushanka got two wickets while Kasun Rajitha got one wicket.

Farooqi won the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

