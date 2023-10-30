ICC CWC 2023: Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes third-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in international cricket

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Monday surpassed Dawlat Zadran to become the third-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in international cricket.

The 22-year-old made this upward movement in record books during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Pune.

In the match, Rahman took 2/38 in 10 overs, with wickets of skipper Kusal Mendis and batter Sadeera Samarawickrama under his belt.

In 116 international matches, Mujeeb has taken 156 wickets at an average of 24.19, with the best bowling figures of 5/20.

Mujeeb has played one Test for Afghanistan in which he took one wicket.

In 72 ODIs, Mujeeb has taken 99 wickets for Afghanistan at an average of 27.27, with the best bowling figures of 5/50.

In 43 T20Is, Mujeeb has taken 56 wickets at an average of 17.83, with the best bowling figures of 5/20.

In the all-time international wicket-taking charts for Afghanistan, he is behind icons like Mohammed Nabi (252 wickets) and Rashid Khan (341 wickets).

Coming to the match, Afghanistan put Sri Lanka to bat first. The Lankan Lions lost their wickets at regular intervals. Knocks from Pathum Nissanka (46 in 60 balls, with five fours), Kusal Mendis (39 in 50 balls, with three fours) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36 in 40 balls, with three fours) took SL to 241 in their 49.3 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan. Mujeeb took two scalps while Rashid and Azmatullah Omarzai took a wicket each.

Afghanistan need 242 to register their third win of the tournament.

