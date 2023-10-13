ICC CWC 2023: NZ's Trent Boult completes 200 ODI scalps, moves up in record books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 : New Zealand pacer Trent Boult completed 200 wickets in ODI cricket, becoming only sixth Kiwi bowler to do so and fastest Kiwi bowler to reach the milestone.

He also overtook legendary all-rounder Richard Hadlee to become NZ's third-highest wicket-taker of all time in international cricket.

Boult achieved these landmarks during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

In the match, Boult took 2/45 in his ten overs. He got wickets of Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy.

Now in 107 matches, Boult has 200 ODI wickets at an average of 23.84 and best bowling figures of 7/34.

Only Australia's Mitchell Starc (102 matches) and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (104 matches) have done it faster, making Boult the fastest Kiwi to reach the milestone.

All-rounder Daniel Vettori (297 wickets) is the top wicket-taker for Kiwis in ODIs.

Also, Boult overtook Hadlee's tally of 590 international wickets to become NZ's third-highest wicket-taker ever. Now in 240 matches, Boult has 591 wickets at an average of 25.60 with the best bowling figures of 7/34.

Pacer Tim Southee is NZ's leading wicket-taker in international cricket, having taken 728 wickets in 365 matches.

Also with his two wickets, Boult leapfrogged over South Africa's Imran Tahir to become ninth-most successful bowler in World Cup history. Now, he has 42 wickets in 22 WC games.

The highest wicket-taker is Australia's Glenn McGrath, with 71 wickets in 39 matches.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh made 245/9 after being put to bat first by NZ.

After being down 56/4, knocks from Mushfiqur Rahim (66 in 75 balls, with six fours and two sixes), skipper Shakib al Hasan (40 in 51 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Mahmadullah (41 in 49 balls with two fours and two sixes) guided Bangladesh to a decent total.

Lockie Ferguson (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Trent Boult and Matt Henry took two wickets while Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips got one each.

NZ need 246 to register third successive win in the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor