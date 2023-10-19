ICC CWC 2023: PM Modi, Jay Shah laud Team India on win against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated Team India on their win over Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

India's winning run in the Cricket World Cup continued as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their fourth successive win. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the biggest stars of this win.

PM Modi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to express his happiness at the team's win.

"Yet another exceptional game! Proud of our cricket team on the impressive win against Bangladesh. Our team is in great form during the World Cup. Best wishes for the next match," tweeted Modi.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1715039561653567582

Jay also expressed his delight over India's win and called for the team to continue their momentum. He also lauded Virat for his 48th ODI ton, which is his 78th in international cricket too.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on their remarkable 4th consecutive victory at #CWC2023! A stellar team performance, with a superb bowling effort and a dominating display by our top order! Hats off to @imVkohli for a fabulous century! Let's maintain this momentum and aim for glory! @BCCI," tweeted Jay.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1715043032297594926

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and there was a 91-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan (51 in 43 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Litton Das (66 in 82 balls, with seven fours).

Following that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though important knocks came from Mahmudullah (46 in 36 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (38 in 46 balls, with a four and six) that took Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs. India needs 257 to win their fourth successive game.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets as well while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one each.

In the chase of 257, skipper Rohit Sharma (48 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (53 in 55 balls with five fours and two sixes) decided the outcome with their partnership itself. Virat's century and partnership with KL Rahul (34*), which saw some entertaining running between the wickets was an icing on the cake.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets for Bangladesh and was the pick of the bowlers.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

Virat became the 'Man of the Match' for his ton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor