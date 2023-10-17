ICC CWC 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Dubai [UAE], October 17 : Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England on Sunday.

"Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup league match against England in Delhi on Sunday," said a statement from ICC.

Gurbaz was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan's innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair.

Gurbaz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Paul Wilson levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan had put 284 in 49.5 overs after being put to bat first by England. A 114-run opening stand between Gurbaz (80 in 57 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (28 in 48 balls, with three fours) and later contributions from Ikram Alikhil (58 in 66 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Rashid Khan (23) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (28) powered Afghanistan to a competitive score.

Adil Rashid (3/42) and Mark Wood (2/50) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

In reply, England kept losing wickets and except for a half-century of Harry Brook (66 in 61 balls, seven fours and a six) and knock by Dawid Malan (32 in 39 balls, with four boundaries), no English batter was able to stay much at the crease with Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb (3/51) destroying the batting with their spin.

