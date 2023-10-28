Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 : Following his side's 87-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said that though reaching the semifinals is tricky, that will remain the team's goal for the tournament.

A four-wicket haul by Paul van Meekeren and a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards were the highlights as Netherlands stunned Bangladesh by 87 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

"[On the total] I was sort of speaking to a couple of guys and we thought that if we could get somewhere around 220+, we would have a chance. [On the bowlers] They have all been brilliant. Probably a bit of everything. The system has been getting better in the Netherlands. We have had a good 18 months. We feel like we are putting the work in and we are getting some of those rewards. We spoke at the start of the tournament about giving us a chance at the semis and that looks tricky but that will remain out goal," said Scott in a post-match presentation.

With this loss, Bangladesh is out of the WC, having lost five of six matches. The Netherlands has won two games, lost four and with four points is in the eighth spot.

The Netherlands opted to bat first and were bundled out for 229 in their 50 overs. Skipper Scott Edwards (68 in 89 balls with six fours) and Wesley Barresi (41 in 41 balls) were the key batters for Dutch.

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.

In the chase of 230 runs, Bangladesh was never a threat and was bundled out for 142 in 42.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh.

Paul van Meekeren (4/23) was the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning figures.

