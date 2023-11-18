Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's childhood coach expressed hope for Men in Blue's third World Cup title win and lauded his former student for his selfless game.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

"Since the World Cup started, I had said that we will win the World Cup..because WC is taking place in India and all our players are in good form. Definitely, we will be winning the World Cup finals. Rohit Sharma plays for the team and plays a selfless game. He thinks of utilising the first ten overs well. He is not bothered about his milestones. His game makes things easier for batters who come after him," said Dinesh to ANI.

In 10 matches so far, Rohit has scored 550 runs at an average of 55, with one century and three fifties. He has hit most sixes in the tournament so far (28) and his strike rate is in 120s.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1725913094046822866

Dinesh said that the team will have to handle the pressure since it is a part of the sport.

"They do not have to take pressure since everyone supports them so much. They are not under pressure really I feel since they are playing so well. They will have to keep playing the way they have been doing since last 10 matches," he added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor