ICC CWC 2023: Samarawickrama, Nissanka's fifties guide SL to first win, beat Netherlands by five wickets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 : Fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Pathum Nissanka guided Sri Lanka to their first win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as they defeated Netherlands in a closely-fought match by five wickets at Lucknow on Saturday.

Sri Lanka is at the ninth spot with two points, getting their first win in the tournament. The Netherlands is at eight spot, with one win and three losses. They have two points as well.

In the chase of 263 runs, Sri Lanka lost opener Kusal Perera early for just five runs. Aryan Dutt took the wicket while it was Bas de Leede who took a brilliant catch at short third man. SL was 18/1 in 4.3 overs.

Kusal Mendis, the skipper took the innings forward with Pathum Nissanka. The duo hit some elegant boundaries, taking Sri Lanka to the 50-run mark in just nine overs.

The partnership between Mendis and Nissanka was cut short at just 34 runs, with Aryan dismissing Mendis for 11 off 17 balls. SL was 52/2 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of the first powerplay, SL was 56/2.

Nissanka joined forces with Sadeera Samarawickrama. Nissanka reached his half-century in just 48 balls, bringing up his third successive half-century in the tournament.

Sri Lanka reached the 100-run mark in 15.4 overs.

Nissanka eventually was dismissed by Paul van Meekeran for 54 off 52 balls, consisting of nine fours. This also brought to an end a partnership of 52 runs between the duo. SL was 104/3 in 16.1 overs.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera carried the chase forward. The duo reached their 50-run stand in 75 balls.

Sadeera continued his good World Cup form, reaching his half-century in 53 balls.

Dutt took his third wicket, removing Asalanka for 44 off 66 balls, with two fours and a six. The partnership between Asalanka-Sadeera was over and it lasted for 77 runs. SL was 181/4 in 32.4 overs.

Dhananjay de Silva joined Sadeera and took SL to the 200-run mark in 35.3 overs.

In 45.5 overs, Sri Lanka brought up their 250 runs and were inches away from a win.

Dhananjaya was cleaned up by Colin Ackermann for 30 off 37 balls, with one four and two sixes. SL was 257/5 in 46.5 overs.

Dushan Hemantha hit the winning runs, securing SL's first win in the tournament with five wickets and 10 balls in hand. Sadeera was unbeaten at 91* in 107 balls, with seven fours.

Dutt (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Meekeran and Ackermann took a wicket each.

Earlier, crucial half-centuries from Logan van Beek and Sybrand Engelbrecht propelled the Netherlands to 262 after early hiccups against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Engelbrecht scored an outstanding 70 while van Beek played a crucial innings of 59 runs to help the Netherlands post a fighting total. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha were the destructors in chief as the duo bagged four-wicket hauls respectively to bundle out the Netherlands for 262.

Engelbrecht and van Beek added 130 runs for the seventh wicket, setting a Cricket World Cup record. Their contribution helped the Dutch overcome a difficult stretch and pass the 200-run milestone.

Put to field first, Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets in the Powerplay, removing both Netherland openers. Sri Lanka first struck when Rajitha trapped Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh (4) in front of his stumps, then followed up by knocking down Max O'Dowd's (16) castle at the end of the Powerplay.

The Netherlands were immediately on the back foot after losing the vital wicket of Colin Ackermann (29) when the in-form No.3 nicked a wide ball to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps off Rajitha's bowling with the total on 54.

Rajitha took three early wickets, while pace partner Dilshan Madushanka subsequently guaranteed Sri Lanka's victory with two of his own.

The spinners of Sri Lanka then took control of the middle overs, with Maheesh Theekshana taking the crucial wicket of Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards (16).

Middle-order batters Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek put together a crucial partnership to steer the Netherlands past 170 without further loss.

The duo put up a 135-run partnership for the 7th wicket. Dilshan Madushanka provided his team with a major breakthrough as he removed Engelbrecht for 70.

Roelof van der Merwe then came out to bat. In the 49th over of the game, Rajitha went on to dismiss Logan van Beek for 59. In the last two overs, Sri Lanka took back the control they bundled out Netherlands for 262 runs.

Brief score: Netherlands: 262 (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Logan van Beek 59; Dilshan Madushanka 4-49) lost to Sri Lanka: 263/5 (Sadeera Samarawickrama 91, Pathum Nissanka 54, Aryan Dutt 3/44) .

