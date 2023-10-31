ICC CWC 2023: Shakib surpasses Lara, becomes 7th-highest run-getter in tournament history

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 : Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan on Tuesday surpassed Brian Lara to become the seventh-highest run-getter in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Hasan achieved this upward movement in record books during Bangladesh's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the match, Shakib struck an important 43 in 64 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries.

In 35 WC matches, Shakib has scored 1,250 runs at an average of 40.32, with a strike rate of over 80. He has scored two centuries and 10 fifties, with the best score of 124*. He is above West Indies great Lara, who has 1,225 runs in 34 matches.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in CWC history, with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 fifties.

However, for the veteran all-rounder, this World Cup has been underwhelming so far. In six matches, he has made just 104 runs at an average of 17.33 and a poor SR of above 64. His best score is 43.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Knocks from Mahmudullah (56 in 70 balls, with six fours and a six), Litton Das (45 in 64 balls, with six fours) and skipper Shakib al Hasan (43 in 64 balls, with four boundaries) came in handy as Bangladesh was bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31) and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir also got one wicket.

Now, Bangladesh, out of the tournament with one win in six matches, need to defend 205. Pakistan will need to chase down this total to secure their third win in seven matches and keep their hopes for the semis alive.

