Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Following India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match here on Thursday, skipper Rohit Sharma offered an update on the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who injured his ankle while bowling.

In India's win Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli delivered entertainment and records, but 'Men in Blue' were still left with something to worry about, the fitness of Pandya after he twisted his ankle.

"It was a good win. Something that we were looking forward to. We did not start well but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well (on the bowling and the fielding). The last three games we have played, our fielding has been superb. We continued that today. It is something that is in your control. You try and put in as much effort as you can. Bowlers were smart enough to understand what sort of lines and lengths were needed," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"He (Jadeja) was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred (by Virat) is a hundred - you cannot beat that. (On the fielding medals players receive after each game) We have something going on in the group. Lifts everyone up. Guys who end up with the most medals, there is something special for them."

"He (Pandya) pulled up a bit sore. There is no major damage, that is good for us. But obviously, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required. (Game against NZ) Every game is a big game. (On the support) All of us in the squad have gone through such pressure - crowds coming in big numbers. It is special for us. The crowd has not disappointed us and I am pretty sure it is going to get bigger and louder moving forward," concluded Rohit.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and there was a 91-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan (51 in 43 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Litton Das (66 in 82 balls, with seven fours).

Following that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though important knocks came from Mahmudullah (46 in 36 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (38 in 46 balls, with a four and six) that took Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets as well while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one each.

In the chase of 257, skipper Rohit Sharma (48 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (53 in 55 balls with five fours and two sixes) decided the outcome with their partnership itself. Virat's century and partnership with KL Rahul (34*), which saw some entertaining running between the wickets was an icing on the cake.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets for Bangladesh and was the pick of the bowlers.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

Virat became the 'Man of the Match' for his ton.

