ICC CWC 2023: Virat Kohli moves up in record books following 48th ODI ton against Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Star India batter Virat Kohli had a historic outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at Pune on Thursday.

In the match, Virat smashed his match-winning century, 48th in ODIs and 78th at international level. He scored 103 runs in 97 balls with six fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 106.

With this, he is just one away from levelling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Also, with his 78th international ton, just 23 centuries are left for him to overtake Sachin's record of 100 international centuries.

Virat also brought up his 26,000 international runs, becoming the fastest to do so, in just 567 innings, leaving behind Sachin (600 innings).

In 511 matches and 567 innings, Virat has scored 26,026 runs at an average of 53.99 and a strike rate of over 79. He has scored 78 centuries and 134 fifties, with the best score of 254*.

With this, he also overtook Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs) to become the fourth-leading run-scorer of all time in international cricket.

In 30 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,289 runs at an average of 53.70, with three centuries and eight fifties in 30 innings, with the best score of 107. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in WC history, with Sachin (2,278 runs) at the top.

In this World Cup, Virat is the second-highest run-scorer. In four innings, he has scored 259 runs at an average of 129.50, with one century and two fifties, his best score is 103*. His strike rate is around 90.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and there was a 91-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan (51 in 43 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Litton Das (66 in 82 balls, with seven fours).

Following that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though important knocks came from Mahmudullah (46 in 36 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (38 in 46 balls, with a four and six) that took Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets as well while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one each.

In the chase of 257, skipper Rohit Sharma (48 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (53 in 55 balls with five fours and two sixes) decided the outcome with their partnership itself. Virat's century and partnership with KL Rahul (34*), which saw some entertaining running between the wickets was an icing on the cake.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets for Bangladesh.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

Virat became the 'Man of the Match' for his ton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor