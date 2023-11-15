ICC CWC 2023: Virat Kohli plays football with legendary David Beckham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : It was a sight to watch at the Wankhede Stadium during the semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand as star India batter Virat Kohli and legendary England football David Beckham shared a moment together on the field.

Beckham is in India to watch the match as he is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

The football icon shared a story of him kicking around a football with Virat.

https://instagram.com/stories/davidbeckham/3236506325484212717?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=aHpodGtqZmNkanpo

Virat is considered as one of the greatest to ever play the sport. With over 26,000 international runs, 79 centuries and many other records to his name, the Indian batter is considered by many as the true successor of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Beckham on the other hand is also considered as one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

