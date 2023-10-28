Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 : Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at Lucknow, England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said on Saturday that it has been disappointing to see bad performances and the team could have made some more big scores individually with the bat.

India will take on England in their World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. While India is undefeated in the tournament with five wins in five matches, England, the defending champions has failed to make an impact, winning just one match in five.

On watching the team put up a disappointing show as a coach, Trescothick said at the pre-match press conference, "Of course, I think sitting on the sidelines, seeing the performances have not been quite right. We have just not been matching up to the levels we expect. It is disappointing, of course it is. We are all feeling it. We are all feeling the heat and stuff. But what can you do? We prepared the same, we have done things very similar to what you would expect. Every practice we go through we are coming out the other side thinking we are in a good place and feeling quite right. It has just not quite worked then when we go into the games and get that right. So, it is always challenging for everybody, not just the coaches watching."

Questioned on big scores, Trescothick said that there has been only one big score, with Dawid Malan smashing a century against Bangladesh.

"Yeah. So, we could do with a few more. Obviously, we need to - that is the level we expect it to be and having the bigger scores because in 50 over competitions, there is room for 150's, 180's, 200's as we have seen so we need a few bigger performances to put in the bigger scores for us over the long 50 overs," he added.

Trescothick admitted that maybe in coming matches, young batter Harry Brook will be featured.

"Maybe. I think there is an opportunity or there is scope for everyone to play as we know and Brookie has been one that has performed at a consistent level from what we have seen in the last 18 months I suppose now in his Test cricket in particular. Has not played a massive amount of 50 over cricket but if he got his opportunity, he has had a couple of okay scores so far but just again looking for that big one that will make the difference," said the coach.

Trescothick said that the team is looking forward to playing India in front of the packed ground.

"I think playing against India in a World Cup in their own country is that is a special part of the game you know you get these opportunities that come around - you know there will be a big crowd, there will be a wonderful occasion. We are looking forward to that chance. I think there is nothing more that we can offer apart from going out and playing that performance. And then hopefully you come out on top at the end of it," said the coach.

"It is exciting. I think having been where we have been and coming now into this game, the buzz of what it will be, you know, building up for the game and then into the game tomorrow will be good. So, really excited about it," concluded Trescothick.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

