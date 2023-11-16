Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : Following his side's three-wicket win over South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal, Australian opener Travis Head said that the team knew that the match was going to be a hard grind and added that the finalists India have one of the best teams in the competition.

In a match where bowlers dominated the match, Travis's quickfire knock of 62 runs proved to be a difference as Australia denied South Africa their first-ever spot in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, beating them by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Hard to unpack all of that. Tense finish, an amazing game. [Surface] We knew how it was going to play. Having had three or four days here, you go to bed and think about it. The wickets have been unbelievable, haven't seen much spin but we knew it was going to be a grind. [Broken hand] Thought I was not going to be here, just want to contribute for Australia. [His ball to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen] Straight as they come. I was under the pump, not sure how it got through. Seeing the wicket, was prepared to bowl a few overs. Always keen. [Attack with the bat] We have had that positive approach, trying to get ahead of the rate. Disappointed to get out how I did, that is the match-up for me but it was not to be. [India] It is an unbelievable attack, their bowlers look sharp and they (India) have been one of the best teams in the competition, never dreamed of playing a World Cup final against them," said Head in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. After being reduced to 24/4, a 95-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Miller helped Proteas recover. A half-century between Miller and Gerald Coetzee (19) was also vital in taking Proteas near the 200-run mark. SA was bundled out for 212 in 49.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/34) and skipper Pat Cummins (3/51) were the top wicket-takers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/12) and Travis Head (2/21) also bowled well for Aussies.

In the chase of 213, Australia started well with Travis Head (62 in 48 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and David Warner (29 in 18 balls, with one four and four sixes) providing a 60-run opening stand.

Following that, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and Proteas kept fighting. Knocks from Steve Smith (30 in 62 balls, with two fours) and Josh Inglis (28 in 49 balls, with three fours) proved to be enough to guide the Aussies to a three-wicket win, with 16 balls to spare.

Tabraiz Shamsi (2/42) and Gerald Coetzee (2/47) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj got a wicket each.

