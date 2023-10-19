Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Following his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup, India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill said that the team aims to carry on with their momentum after completing easy chases in all their four matches so far, adding that before the tournament, the team was not able to chase big totals this well.

He also expressed happiness at getting his maiden WC fifty and said that he is learning how seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat in big matches during World Cups.

An explosive first wicket partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, followed by Virat Kohli's 48th ODI ton sealed India a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Thursday.

On chasing targets this tournament, Gill said during post-match conference, "I mean, you can see how confident they (top order batters) are, the way they are scoring runs. Definitely, I think this is one of the things that was talked about, especially leading up to the World Cup, that we were not chasing that well, those big totals, but I think having won all the four matches while chasing, I think it's a great way to have that momentum with us in those big games that we willl have moving forward."

Gill said that it was disappointing to miss the first two games but is glad to get some game time now.

"Obviously felt nice (on getting a fifty). When I was a little sick, I was feeling a bit disappointed about missing out on those opportunities, but definitely felt nice to get some game time," said Gill.

On learning from Rohit and Virat, Gill said that he is trying to learn how they play in big games.

"To see them how they go about their business in World Cup and in big games is what I always try to learn from them. I think there's a fine line between sometimes being too aggressive or going in the shell, especially playing big games. But I think the way they play, the way their mindset is playing those big games in the World Cup is what I try to learn from them," said Gill.

On whether the team will bat first in their coming matches since they have not yet, Shubman said that the team knows which template it will follow if they bat first. He also said that the team has not discussed how it has not beaten New Zealand, their next opponent in an ICC tournament since 2003.

"We have not discussed this much that we haven't won against them since the ICC tournament in 2003, but hopefully, we will try to change that in the next match. And I think when we bat first, we know which template to go with and we have made big scores regularly," said Gill.

"When we chase big scores, especially in big tournaments, it is important to chase. Once you gain confidence with the batsmen, it helps a lot in big matches."

"The coach and the captain have a bigger role to play. We have to chase the opponent. We will see how the wicket is and what the conditions will be for batting," concluded Gill.

On Hardik Pandya's fitness, who injured his ankle while bowling, Gill said that he is gone for scans and results are awaited.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and there was a 91-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan (51 in 43 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Litton Das (66 in 82 balls, with seven fours).

Following that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though important knocks came from Mahmudullah (46 in 36 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (38 in 46 balls, with a four and six) that took Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs. India needs 257 to win their fourth successive game.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets as well while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one each.

In the chase of 257, skipper Rohit Sharma (48 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (53 in 55 balls with five fours and two sixes) decided the outcome with their partnership itself. Virat's century and partnership with KL Rahul (34*), which saw some entertaining running between the wickets was an icing on the cake.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets for Bangladesh and was the pick of the bowlers.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is in the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

Virat became the 'Man of the Match' for his ton.

