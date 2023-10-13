ICC CWC: Steve Smith edges past Adam Gilchrist, becomes Australia's 7th highest run-scorer in international cricket

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 : Australian batter Steve Smith on Thursday overtook legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, becoming the country's seventh-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Smith reached this landmark during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Lucknow.

In the match, he could only score 19 runs in 16 balls with four boundaries and lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada. But still, he scored enough to overtake the Aussie wicketkeeper.

In 312 international matches, Smith has scored 15,447 runs at an average of 49.03. He has 44 centuries and 73 fifties in 363 innings, with the best score of 239.

Smith is a Test wizard. In 102 matches and 181 innings, he has scored 9,320 runs at an average of 58.61, with the best score of 239. He has 32 centuries and 39 fifties in the format.

The batter has also played 147 ODIs for Australia, scoring 5,119 runs at an average of 44.12 and a strike rate of over 87. He has 12 centuries and 30 fifties in 131 innings, with the best score of 164.

In 63 T20Is and 51 innings, he has scored 1,008 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of over 125, with best score of 90 and four fifties.

Gilchrist has scored 15,437 runs in 395 international matches and 428 innings at an average of 38.98, with 33 tons and 81 fifties and best score of 204*. He is now the eighth-highest run-scorer for Australia across all forms of cricket.

Australia's highest international run-scorer is Ricky Ponting. In 559 matches and 667 innings, he has scored 27,368 runs at an average of 45.84 with 70 centuries and 146 fifties. His best score is 257. In the all-time scorers' list, he is followed by Steve Waugh (18,496), David Warner (17,832), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112), Mark Waugh (16,529) and Smith.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to field first. Quinton de Kock (109 in 106 balls, eight fours and five sixes) smashed his second successive WC ton. Aiden Markram (56 in 44 balls, seven fours and a six) and skipper Temba Bavuma (35 in 55 balls, two fours) also played some solid knocks to power SA to 311/7 in 50 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/34) and Mitchell Starc (2/53) got two wickets. Also, skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa got a wicket each.

In the chase of 312, Australia sank to 70/6 initially, with Kagiso Rabada (3/33) and Keshav Maharaj (2/30) wreaking havoc.

A partnership of 69 runs between Marnus Labuschagne (46 in 74 balls, three fours) and Mitchell Starc (27 in 51 balls, three fours) helped the Aussies cross the 100-run mark, but they were bundled out for 177 in 40.5 overs, registering a 134-run loss, their biggest in WC history.

Tabraiz Shamsi (2/38) and Marco Jansen (2/54) were also great with the ball. Lungi Ngidi got one wicket.

Now, SA is at the top with two wins in two games and four points. Australia is in the ninth spot, having lost both games.

De Kock got the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton.

