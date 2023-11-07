Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Following Australia's win over Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup match today, Australian skipper Pat Cummins lauded all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his explosive ton, calling it the "greatest thing that has ever happened".

Maxwell's one-man army effort lifted Australia from a troublesome scoreline of 91/7 while chasing 292, to a miraculous three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Ridiculous. Do not know how to describe it. Great win! It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. One of those days people will say yeah, I was at the stadium for this game. He (Maxwell) was great, he was calm. He always had a plan. Even from 200 behind to be able to win the game that way, it was really special," said Cummins after the match.

"(On whether Maxwell wanted to walk off) We had two NSW (New South Wales) players lining up, Zampa was on and off three times, but Maxi wanted to stay out there. It is important to remember you can win from anywhere. Real belief in the team and we are in the semi-finals now, that's great. (On what they could do better) Do not think it is the time and the place, I am going to pause that. I think the toss is a bit tricky out here, the first 20 overs are key. Obviously, there are things we could have done better," he added.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark. Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the chase of 292, Australia was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand. Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa. Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive.

Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.

