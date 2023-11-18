ICC Hall of Famer Diana Edulji opines India's top-5 will have to play all 50 overs against Australia in WC final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Former Indian cricketer and ICC Hall of Famer Diana Edulji expressed hope that India will lift the ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Australia in the final and said that the top five batters will have to bat out the full quota of 50 overs.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

"Definitely a big day for us, we have reached the finals for the first time since 2011. The way India is playing is a great sign for us, across all departments. It will be a great game against Australia and I hope India wins," said Diana to ANI.

Diana said that if India opts to bat first, she is excited to see openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill play.

"They will go all out (the openers). The way Rohit is playing is positive for the team as he eases off the pressure from others. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer are doing well. They will have to bat out full fifty overs," said Diana.

"They all should play fearless cricket like they are doing. The crowd will be all for us, that will be an advantage. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah should give us a great opening spell, followed by an exceptional Mohammed Shami. Spinners have done well too," she added.

On her Hall of Fame induction recently, the first-ever for an Indian women's cricketer, Diana said, "Very delighted to be first Indian women's cricketer to be in Hall of Fame. I am glad women's cricket has got the recognition, thanks to ICC, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), BCCI and the Railways who helped me grow," she concluded.

Edulji captained India for almost three decades from 1976-1993, and as a left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 100 wickets while making 54 international appearances.

Edulji took up the role of administrator with Western Railways and worked hard to create opportunities for employment for women cricketers. She also played an influential role in creating the sports policy of Western and Indian Railways, as per ICC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor