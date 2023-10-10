ICC introduces 'cricket's greatest canvas' with Paresh Maity to Immortalise the biggest cricket world cup

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) announces the launch of 'Cricket's Greatest Canvas', an initiative dedicated to commemorating the rich and diverse tapestry of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever through art.

"Paresh Maity, the renowned Indian painter and recipient of the Padma Shri award will capture the distinct essence of each of the ten world-class venues and the electrifying atmosphere on canvas. This extraordinary spectacle will unfold in cities across India including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, where Maity will bring his creative genius to life," ICC press release read.

Amidst the electric atmosphere of the matches, he will paint cricket masterpieces, infusing the spirit of the game with his vibrant colours and imaginative strokes. As the matches unfold, spectators and art enthusiasts alike will have the unique opportunity to witness Maity's creativity in action, adding an entirely new dimension to the World Cup experience. His live painting sessions promise to be a celebration of both cricket and art, merging the thrill of the game with the beauty of artistic expression.

The inaugural artwork was unveiled during South Africa's victory over Sri Lanka at Delhi's opening World Cup fixture on 7 October.

The other live painting sessions which will continue to enrich the World Cup experience will be at the following venues:

October 31 (Kolkata) during Bangladesh v Pakistan

November 2 (Mumbai) during India v England

November 10 (Ahmedabad) during South Africa v Afghanistan

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Marketing and Communications, said in the ICC's press release, "Cricket has long been a source of inspiration for great literature and art. We are delighted to have an artist of Paresh Maity's calibre join us in stadiums across the country to capture special moments from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The live in-stadia painting will give fans the chance to see one of India's great artists at work as he produces ten canvases that will capture the unique spirit of this event."

Paresh Maity said, "It is a privilege for India to be hosting the cricket World Cup to showcase the finest sportsmen from across the globe. I watched and painted the game in Delhi between South Africa and Sri Lanka and felt that this tournament is a festival that unites everybody. I am honoured to be ICC's In Stadia Artist and look forward to capturing the magic of the 10 venues, four during match days."

