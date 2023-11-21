ICC introduces stop-clock in white-ball cricket on a trial basis; 5-run penalty for delay in bowling overs

Dubai, Nov 21 Come December, international white-ball matches will have a stop-clock to regulate the amount of time taken between overs and a team taking more than 60 seconds between two overs will incur a 5-run penalty if repeats the mistake for the third time in a match.

The Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to introduce the stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024.

"The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings," the ICC informed in a release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and an increase in the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor