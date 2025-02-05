ICC lauds Malaysia Cricket Association for successfully hosting U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], February 5 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wedneday congratulated Malaysia Cricket Association for successfully hosting the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

Held from January 18 to February 2, the event marked Malaysia's first time hosting an ICC competition since 2008.

With 16 teams competing in 41 thrilling matches, the tournament showcased the next generation of women's cricket stars across four venues: Bangi, Johor, Sarawak, and Selangor.

The inclusion of Sarawak marked the first time elite cricket reached Malaysia's island of Borneo.

The tournament finished with India defending the title they won in 2023, beating South Africa by nine wickets on Sunday.

ICC Chair Jay Shah commended the Malaysian Cricket Association for playing host to a seamless event.

"We would like to thank the Malaysia Cricket Association for the successful hosting of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. From the fantastic venues to the competitive cricket on display, Malaysia provided a fantastic platform for the future stars of the game to shine. We congratulate them on delivering a successful event and look forward to working with them again in the future," Jay Shah said, according to ICC website.

Malaysia last hosted an ICC Under 19 tournament in 2008, when a young Virat Kohli captained India to a famous win - another successful tournament sets the stage for a lasting legacy, strengthening the future of Malaysian cricket and boosting the sport's profile in the region.

ICC Associate Member Director and former Malaysian Cricket Association president Mahinda Vallipuram stated his hope that the higher profile would help grassroots cricket in Malaysia, and bring more awareness to the sport in the country.

"The number one (priority) is awareness. Do you use the awareness to grow the game? Naturally, be it agencies, be it teachers, the kids that see it today, watching the future stars. I think that's key. I think for Malaysia as a whole to see the Malaysian team play, they are an ambassador to the sport, to the country," Vallipuram said.

"I hope that they will take the mantle from the senior players today in some years to come, but more importantly, we want women's cricket to grow in the country, and you need heroines, you need role models. I'm confident in the medium to long term. That's something that can be achieved," Vallipuram added.

