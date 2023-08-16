ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 16 With only 50 days remaining to go for the biggest and most eagerly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the prestigious trophy was proudly displayed at the enchanting Taj Mahal, here on Wednesday.

The gleaming silverware, set to be the ultimate prize when the tournament gets underway from October 5, radiated under the sun against the magnificent backdrop of the Taj Mahal -- a true Wonder of the World.

"50 days to go for #CWC23," tweeted ICC along with a picture of the World Cup trophy in front of Taj Mahal.

This recent visit to the Taj Mahal symbolized a harmonious blend of India's rich cultural heritage and the pinnacle of cricket, offering an exquisite spectacle for fans as the tournament's excitement continues to build.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour aims to capture the festive and celebratory spirit associated with Cricket World Cups, presenting a series of grand events at some of the world's most iconic destinations.

The opening day of the World Cup on 5 October will see defending champions England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

