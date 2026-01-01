ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy makes special appearance at ILT20 final; Afghanistan star Naveen-ul-Haq presented with match ticket

New Delhi [India], January 5 : With anticipation building ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the prestigious trophy made a special appearance at the International League T20 (ILT20) final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, according to a release.

The iconic silverware drew significant attention from fans in attendance, adding to the excitement of the final. As part of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour, Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was presented with a match ticket for Afghanistan's opening fixture against New Zealand, scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 8. Naveen-ul-Haq, who featured for MI Emirates during the tournament, received the ticket, marking a memorable moment ahead of the global event.

With skipper Sam Curran leading from the front, Desert Vipers lifted the title with a 46-run victory. The England all-rounder scored an unbeaten 74 off 51 balls in the final and was adjudged both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, bringing together the world's top teams for a month of elite T20 cricket.

