ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Suryakumar retains top spot, Shubman Gill rises to 25th rank

Dubai [UAE], August 16 : Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav retained his top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings among batters while Shubman Gill rose to number 25 in the latest rankings issued on Wednesday.

Suryakumar had a relatively quiet series by his lofty standards with two half-centuries and a total of 166 runs in four innings, but the right-hander maintained his healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters.

India teammate Shubman Gill rose 43 spots to equal 25th on the same list following his 102 runs for the series against the West Indies. He scored a match-winning 77 in the fourth T20I.

A host of West Indies stars have been further rewarded for their drought-breaking series victory over India by making giant strides on the latest rankings.

The West Indies broke a six-year drought when they narrowly defeated India 3-2 in their home T20I series last week and the Caribbean side received some outstanding performances from a number of their players during the five-game series.

Opener Brandon King scored an unbeaten 85 in the series decider in Florida and that helped the 28-year-old rise five places to 13th overall and a new career-high rating on the list for T20I batters.

King amassed 173 runs in total for the series and his amount was only bettered by teammate and Player of the Series Nicholas Pooran with 176 runs, who drops one spot to 15th on the T20I batter rankings.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein jumps three places to 11th overall on the T20I bowler rankings following his five wickets for the series, while India tweaker Kuldeep Yadav improves a whopping 23 rungs to 28th after his six scalps across the five matches.

There is also some joy for West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd, with the right-arm making significant ground on the list for T20I bowlers and all-rounders following his Player of the Match performance in the decisive fifth and final match of the series against India.

Shepherd claimed four India scalps during the eight-wicket triumph at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground and was duly rewarded with a 20-place jump to 63rd on the list for bowlers and a four-spot improvement to 19th on the T20I rankings for all-rounders.

