ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024: Celebrating the best performers of a remarkable year

New Delhi [India], January 25 : The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year celebrates the most outstanding performers who left a lasting impression with their match-winning contributions, making 2024 a remarkable year for T20 cricket, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC team features India's Rohit Sharma as the captain, leading the side with his wealth of experience. Opening the batting alongside him is Australia's Travis Head. England's Phil Salt slots in next, followed by Pakistan's prolific Babar Azam and the dynamic Nicholas Pooran from West Indies.

All-rounders Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Hardik Pandya add depth and versatility to the lineup, while the spin duo of Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) provide world-class bowling options. The pace attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, completing a well-balanced and formidable squad, the IIC release said.

The 2024 was a milestone year in Rohit Sharma's illustrious career as he led India to their first T20 World Cup victory in over a decade. With 378 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00 and an impressive strike rate of over 160, the Indian captain showcased his batting prowess. His standout performance came in the World Cup, where he registered three half-centuries, including a fiery 92 against Australia in the Super Eight stage. Beyond his batting, Rohit's exceptional leadership was instrumental in guiding a young Indian side to glory, cementing his legacy as one of the game's greats.

Travis Head was the driving force of Australia's batting lineup in 2024, amassing 539 runs in 15 matches at a blistering strike rate of nearly 180. Known for his aggressive intent during the powerplay, Head's four half-centuries, including a dazzling 80 against Scotland, underscored his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks. Despite Australia falling short in the T20 World Cup, Head's performances elevated him to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Rankings and earned him a nomination for the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Phil Salt became a cornerstone of England's T20I setup with 467 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 164.43. His fearless batting provided England with explosive starts, consistently putting pressure on opposition bowlers. Salt's standout moments included an unbeaten 87 against the West Indies in the World Cup 2024 and a blistering 103* in a bilateral series against the same team later in the year, showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure scenarios.

Babar Azam continued to shine as Pakistan's batting anchor, scoring 738 runs in 24 matches with six half-centuries. Known for his elegant stroke play and consistency, Babar began the 2024 with three consecutive fifties against New Zealand and remained a reliable performer across formats. His ability to deliver under pressure reaffirmed his place among the world's finest cricketers.

Nicholas Pooran's 2024 was defined by his aggressive batting and dependable wicketkeeping for the West Indies. Scoring 464 runs in 21 matches, Pooran often played the role of a finisher, guiding his team in challenging situations. His standout innings came against Afghanistan in the World Cup, where he smashed 98 off 53 balls, demonstrating his ability to turn games around.

Sikandar Raza continued to be Zimbabwe's talisman, excelling with both bat and ball. Raza scored 573 runs at a strike rate of 146.54 and took 24 wickets, including a brilliant 5/18. His remarkable 133* off 43 balls against Gambia in the World Cup qualifiers highlighted his match-winning capabilities, making him a key figure in Zimbabwe's cricketing success.

Hardik Pandya reinforced his status as the premier all-rounder in T20 cricket with 352 runs and 16 wickets in 17 matches. His performances were crucial in India's World Cup triumph, including a standout series against the West Indies and USA. Pandya's ability to excel with both bat and ball was epitomized by his unbeaten 50 against Bangladesh and his match-winning 3/20 against South Africa in the World Cup final.

Rashid Khan once again spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling attack, taking 31 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 9.58. His masterful variations and ability to trouble the world's best batters were on full display during the World Cup, where he claimed 14 wickets in eight games. Rashid's consistent match-winning contributions helped Afghanistan reach the semifinals for the first time.

Wanindu Hasaranga remained a pivotal figure for Sri Lanka, taking 38 wickets in 20 matches and contributing vital runs with the bat. His ability to bowl economically in the powerplay and deliver breakthroughs in the middle overs made him an indispensable asset for his team.

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback to T20Is in 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary. With 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 8.26, Bumrah's lethal yorkers and death-over skills were instrumental in India's World Cup-winning campaign. His performances throughout the year solidified his position as one of the world's premier fast bowlers.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as India's most prolific bowler, claiming 36 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 13.50. His remarkable consistency, particularly in the World Cup, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps, highlighted his growth as a bowler. Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball early and execute pinpoint yorkers made him a formidable force in T20 cricket.

