ICC nominates Wyatt-Hodge, Sharmin, Nadine for Women's Player of the Month of November

Dubai [UAE], December 5 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that they have shortlisted South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter for the Women's Player of the Month nominees for November, according to ICC.

"Two terrific top-order batters and a stylish all-rounder make it to the ICC Women's Player of the Month nomination list for November 2024," ICC stated in a statement.

Nadine de Klerk stood out as South Africa's leading performer with both bat and the ball in their T20I series whitewash against England.

The all-rounder displayed remarkable consistency, scoring 80 runs at an impressive average of 80 and a strike rate of 135.59. Her crucial 29* and 2/20 in the series opener set the tone, and she followed up with a steady 32* and another two-wicket haul (2/36) in the second T20I.

The 24-year-old's efforts ensured she topped both the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for the Proteas in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Danni Wyatt-Hodge led England to a dominant 3-0 T20I series win in South Africa, emerging as the top run-scorer of the series.

Wyatt-Hodge accumulated 142 runs at a stunning average of 71 and a blistering strike rate of 163.21.

After a modest 11 in the series opener, she produced a match-winning innings of 78 in the second T20I and an unbeaten 53 in the final game, guiding England to comprehensive wins.

On the other hand, Sharmin Akhter played a crucial role in Bangladesh's ODI series success against Ireland, anchoring the batting line-up with two standout performances in the first two ODIs.

The right-hand batter amassed 139 runs in just two matches at an average of 69.50 and a strike rate of 91.44.

In the series opener, Sharmin narrowly missed her maiden ODI century, top-scoring with 96 that handed her team a massive 154-run win.

The 28-year-old followed it up with a solid 43 in the second match, helping Bangladesh take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

