ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma moves to number two spot among bowlers, maintains fourth spot in all-rounders list

Dubai [UAE], January 9 : Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma jumped four spots to reach number two in the T20I Women's Bowling Rankings and strengthened her spot as number four in T20I all-rounder rankings in the latest update issued on Tuesday.

Deepti (723 rating points) did just enough to overtake South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba (722) in the week's action with figures of 2/24 and 2/22 in her two meetings with Australia. A score of 30 on top of her bowling exploits moved her to an all-rounder rating of 381, 17 points behind Ashleigh Gardner (398) in third, as per ICC.

Further down the rankings, Georgia Wareham made a 15-spot jump to 28th (571), taking three wickets across the two matches. Titas Sadhu, the only player to match Deepti's four-wicket tally in the series thus far, climbed 50 spots to 92nd (358).

On the batting side of the player rankings, new permanent Australian captain Alyssa Healy re-entered the top 10, leapfrogging compatriot Gardner to a rating of 636. Smriti Mandhana held her fourth-place spot thanks to 77 runs across two innings, while Ellyse Perry's work in the middle order has led to a two-spot climb to 19th (590).

ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year nominee Phoebe Litchfield leapt 26 places to 52nd in the batting rankings (440), thanks to sores of 49 (32) and 18* (12) across the two T20Is.

The final ODI between the two sides was counted in the Tuesday update, leading to minor movements across the three disciplines.

Megan Schutt's 2/23 from six overs led to the most noteworthy move, climbing to second on the bowling rankings (672) but some distance behind Sophie Ecclestone in the top spot with a rating of 746.

Georgia Wareham's 3/23 (6.4) saw the leg-spinner move six places up to 12th (565), while the century for Phoebe Litchfield led to a nine-spot jump to 23rd on the batting rankings (23rd).

India's Shreyanka Patil jumped 66 places after her three-wicket haul, moving to 309 rating points in 62nd.

