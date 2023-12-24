ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s request to put dove sticker on bat and shoes for Boxing Day Test: Report

Melbourne, Dec 24 Ahead of Australia’s Boxing Day Test match against Pakistan a the MCG, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected veteran opener Usman Khawaja’s request to put a dove sticker on his bat and shoes during the match.

As per a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja trained at the MCG wearing logos of a black dove holding an olive branch during Australia’s practice session. The logo was on his right shoe and also on the back of his bat.

The logo on the bat was accompanied by a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

“Khawaja checked the logo with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association ahead of the MCG Test and received no objection from either body. But a rejection of his application arrived from the ICC on Sunday morning,” said the report.

Khawaja had previously been stopped from wearing slogans “All lives are equal” and “Freedom is a human right” on his shoes during Australia’s first Test against Pakistan at Perth. He did wear a black armband during the match, but was reprimanded by the ICC for doing so.

On Friday, Khawaja spoke on the ICC reprimand over wearing the black arm-band in Perth. “I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC (says) and the rules and regulations they have.”

“I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet. When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest.”

“I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it right now again. For me, that’s the reason I’m doing this. I don’t have any hidden agendas. If anything, this brings up more negativity towards me.”

“People come attacking me. I don’t get anything out of this. I just feel like it’s my responsibility to speak up on this. We live in such a beautiful country. I’m blessed to live in Australia. I can walk outside, don’t have to worry about a thing. My kids can do the same. I just want that for the rest of the world.”

The report added that Australia top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne sports an eagle logo with a Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31, which states: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

It also said West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran also bats with a cross and the word “believe” on his bat, while adding that the ICC has been contacted for a comment.

