ICC releases official song for upcoming Women's T20 WC 'Whatever It Takes'

Dubai [UAE], September 23 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the official event song for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, titled 'Whatever It Takes.'

The soundtrack is a collaboration between the all-girl pop group W.i.S.H., acclaimed music director Mikey McCleary, and composer Parth Parekh and is produced by Bay Music House.

The official music video was launched alongside the soundtrack, offering a cinematic preview of the tournament. It features highlight reels of iconic moments in women's cricket, with choreography that portrays the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as the must-watch event of the year.

The song for the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup embraces a global pop sound, blending excitement and energy to resonate with international audiences and connect with younger fans.

W.i.S.H., the pop sensation, infuses youthful energy and modern flair into the track, celebrating empowered women in sport through Mikey McCleary's visionary composition.

The campaign slogan for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, "Whatever It Takes," embodies the journey of elite cricketers who dedicate themselves to achieving excellence in their sport. The song echoes this sentiment, celebrating the commitment and pursuit of excellence that define champions.

W.i.S.H. expressed their excitement at the launch of the song, saying they are proud to release it as an all-girl group.

"We are incredibly proud to share that, as an all-girl group, we've created the official event song for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup! Cricket is a powerful force that unites people across our country and around the world, and it's an honour to contribute to such a special occasion. As huge fans of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, we can't wait for them, and the other players from all participating nations, to do the hook step from the music video," W.i.S.H. said in a release from the ICC.

Mikey McCleary, the music director of the official Women's T20 World Cup song, added, "I feel we have captured the vibe and energy of a T20 cricket World Cup in this song, and I can't wait for cricket fans around the world to listen to it."

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 3, with the final taking place at Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor