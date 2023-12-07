ICC reveals nominees for Women's Player of the Month for November

Dubai [UAE], December 7 : Bangladesh batting veteran Fargana Hoque, her young spin bowling compatriot Nahida Akter, and a left-arm spinner from Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal have made the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for November 2023.

"Three figures from the see-saw battle between Bangladesh and Pakistan comprise the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in an official statement.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has been nominated for the Women's Player of the Month for the second time in a row, following further wicket-taking heroics in her team's ODI series victory over Pakistan.

Fargana Hoque joined the shortlist after excelling with the bat in the second and third matches, scoring crucial runs.

Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan is the final name on the list, nominated for the first time for her economical spells and strong performance in the opening match.

Akter gets named to the shortlist for the second month in a row after leading Bangladesh to a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in Mirpur. Nominated in October for her T20I efforts, Akter triumphed in ODIs, claiming the Player of the Series title with seven wickets over three matches at an average of 14.14.

With 110 runs in the winning ODI series, Hoque received her first nomination for ICC Women's Player of the Month. The opener was instrumental in Bangladesh winning the series by scoring 40 runs in the second innings, in addition to a catch and a run out on the field.

The left-arm spinner Iqbal was among the wickets once more during Pakistan's visit to Bangladesh. Despite falling short of a series victory, Iqbal impressed with economical wicket-taking spells in the early exchanges. The first match was a particular highlight for the 28-year-old, her nine overs going for 13 runs with four wickets falling. This Player of the Match display was followed by another two wicket haul, and Iqbal ended the month with six wickets at 12.50 and an economy rate of 2.58.

