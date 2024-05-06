ICC shortlists Shaheen Afridi, Gerhard Erasmus, Muhammad Waseem for Player of the Month nominees

Dubai [UAE], May 6 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that they have shortlisted three outstanding players Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and UAE batter Muhammad Waseem for Men's Player of the Month nominees for April 2024.

"A trio of stars from Namibia, UAE and Pakistan have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2024," ICC stated in an official statement.

Pakistan's pace spearhead displayed his remarkable performance ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, finishing as his team's top wicket-taker in their T20I series against New Zealand last month.

After claiming the lone wicket in the series' first rain-affected match against the Kiwis, Shaheen made two memorable bowling performances in Rawalpindi and Lahore's second and fifth games, respectively.

In the series' second match, the left-armer looked incredible, finishing with a figure of 3/13 to bundle out New Zealand for just 90 runs. In the series' third match, he played even better as Pakistan levelled the series. In that decisive game, Shaheen took 4/30 in another Player of the Match effort and his eight wickets overall for the series ensured he also claimed the Player of the Series award.

Namibia captain Erasmus was a pivotal figure for Namibia as they recorded a notable series victory in Oman. The performance of 145 runs and eight wickets told the tale of his month, where he led the tourists to a notable 3-2 victory in Muscat. Erasmus claimed the Player of the Match prize on two separate occasions; first for a tight spell of three wickets for seven runs followed by a controlled half-century in the second match, and finally for his efforts in the decider. Poised at 2-2, the skipper blasted an eye-catching 64 not out in 29 balls before his two wickets and a run out restricted Oman's run chase to clinch the series with an emphatic win.

Meanwhile, UAE's opener and captain Waseem enjoyed another prolific month at the crease in April as his side claimed the ACC Premier Cup in Oman. A brisk 65 against Bahrain was followed by scores of 45 and 48 against Oman and Cambodia respectively. Despite failing against Nepal, the 30-year-old regained form at the right time, smashing a fine century in the final against the hosts. The batter struck 269 runs at an average of 44.83 during the month, and seeks to become the first UAE cricketer to win an ICC Men's Player of the Month award.

