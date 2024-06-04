ICC T20 WC 2024: Anrich Nortje shines as South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

New York [US], June 4 : Anrich Norje's outstanding bowling performance and some good batting display by South Africa led to victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

While chasing a mere total of 78 runs, the South African side didn't have a good start as they lost the wicket of opener Reez Hendricks in the second over of the innings. The right-hand batter was dismissed after scoring 4 runs off 2 balls on the bowling of Nuwan Thushara.

After the fall of the first wicket, the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram came out to bat.

Markram was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 12 runs in 14 balls with the help of one six. He was dismissed at a score of 23 by Dasun Shanaka in the fifth over of the innings.

The Markram-led side completed fifty in 10.3 overs as Quinton De Kock took a double on the bowling of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the same over, the South African side lost the wicket of De Kock. He was dismissed after scoring 20 runs in 27 balls with the help of one maximum.

In the 13th over, the Proteas lost the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs was dismissed after scoring 13 runs in 28 balls.

After 13 overs, South Africa were 58/4 with David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle.

The South African side chased down the total in 16.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

The pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka was Hasaranga who took two wickets in his spell of 3.2 overs where he conceded 22 runs. One wicket each was taken by Thushara and Shanaka in their respective spells.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka was off to a poor start as after three overs of battling the tricky surface, Pathum Nissanka's poor form continued as he was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen with Ottneil Baartman getting him for just three runs in eight balls. SL was 13/1 in 3.1 overs.

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis tried to rebuild the innings for Sri Lanka, but the outfield was slow and the surface was tricky. The South African pace attack of Baartman, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada, built severe pressure on the Lankan batting.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Sri Lanka were 24/1, with Kusal (11*) and Kamindu (7*) unbeaten.

The strategy of building pressure paid off as Kamindu whipped the ball in the air and it was caught by Reeza Hendricks near the boundary, with Anrich Norje getting him for 11 in 15 balls. The islanders were 31/2 in 7.5 overs.

Before the first half of the innings, Sri Lanka were spun in the web of Keshav Maharaj. The Proteas spinner removed skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama for a duck.

Nortje also seemed to be gaining his rhythm and removed Kusal Mendis for 19 in 30 balls. Tristan Stubbs took a catch at deep square leg. Sri Lanka were down at 40/5 in 10 overs.

Nortje got his third wicket by removing Charith Asalanka (six runs, nine balls) with Hendricks taking the catch.

With a six from Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka reached the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

A brief 23-run partnership between all-rounders Mathews and Dasun Shanaka ended with Rabada cleaning him up for nine in 10 balls, with a six. Ther Lankans were 68/7 in 14.4 overs.Mathews' knock also came to an end, with Nortje getting him caught for 16 in 16 balls (two sixes) by Baartman. Nortje's fourth wicket reduced Sri Lanka to 70/8 in 15.4 overs.

Rabada got his second wicket, as a top edge from Matheesha Pathirana's bat was taken by Aiden Markram.

Nuwan Thusara, Lanka's final wicket, fell at a score of 77 runs in 19.1 overs. He was run out by Marco Jansen and Nortje.Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, picking up four wickets for just seven runs in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Keshav Maharaj (2/22) also did fine with the ball. Baartman also got a wicket.

Brief Score: South Africa: 80/4 in 16.2 overs (Quinton De Kock 20, Heinrich Klaaasen 19*, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22) vs Sri Lanka 77 in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 19, Angelo Mathews 16, Anrich Nortje 4/7).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor