ICC T20 WC warm-up matches announced, India to take on Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The warm-up matches for the ICC T20 World Cup will take place from May 27 to June 1 across the Caribbean and USA, with India playing their sole warm-up game against Bangladesh on the final day of fixtures.

The ICC T20 World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to June 29.

The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, as per the ICC.

A total of 17 teams play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

In a departure from the previous cycle, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event.

The match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, May 30 will be open to fans. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.t20worldcup.com or at box offices located at the National Cricket Centre and Queen's Park Oval from May 16 onwards.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Fixtures (as per local time)

Monday, May 27

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday, May 28

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Australia v Namibia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday, May 29

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Thursday, May 30

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies v Australia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday, May 31

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday, June 1

Bangladesh v India, Venue: TBC USA.

