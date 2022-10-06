ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India departs for Australia

Team India led by skipper Rohit Sharma departed for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia from Mumbai Airport. However, India's contingent is without their 15th player in the squad. BCCI is yet to name a replacement for pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a photo of Team India members, including team management, standing for a group photo before departing for Australia.“Picture perfect. Let's do this #TeamIndia. @cricketworldcup, here we come,” the BCCI wrote as they shared the picture.

Team India recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match Twenty20 International series, which served as their final bilateral appearance in the shortest format before the World Cup, which begins on October 22. A day later, India will kick off their campaign in the premier tournament in Melbourne against archrivals Pakistan.