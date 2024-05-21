ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies take on Australia in key warm-up match in Trinidad

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Cricket fans will have the opportunity to see the West Indies in action in their final warm-up match before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, when they take on Australia at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on May 30.

The warm-up match will be the final opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their preparations, as they get ready to compete in the T20 World Cup, which will run from June 1 to June 29.

Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave said: "There will be 16 action-packed warm-up fixtures in the USA and in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies leading up to the first game of the T20 World Cup on June 1, and the match between the West Indies and Australia is one our fans will want to see. It will be a proper test for both teams to gauge where they are in their preparations and will allow both Head Coaches to give their full squad an opportunity to make a case for their selection once the tournament begins."

West Indies are in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda and will kick off their campaign against Papua New Guinea at the Guyana National Stadium on June 2. Their first match in Trinidad and Tobago will be on June 12 when they take on New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

West Indies fans are encouraged to come out and support our 'Men in Maroon' as they vie for a record third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. The journey really gets underway with the warm-up match against Australia, the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup winners.

