ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Four teams remain in contention for a place at next year's T20 World Cup in India, Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], July 9 : The race to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is down to four teams with just two more days of play and four matches remaining, according to the ICC website.

Only Guernsey is out of contention at this stage, with Italy, Jersey, Scotland, and hosts the Netherlands still chasing a top-two spot and a place at next year's tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Just one point separates the four sides still in the running, with Jersey recording an emphatic 22-run victory over Guernsey on Tuesday to put an end to the qualification hopes of Oliver Nightingale's side.

All-rounder Harrison Carlyon was the star of the show for Jersey in the victory, with the 24-year-old scoring a quickfire half-century and collecting two wickets to keep his side in contention of finishing in the top two places on the standings with one fixture remaining against Scotland.

Scotland still have two games remaining at the tournament and are back in the running following their six-run victory over the Netherlands at Voorburg on Tuesday.

Oli Hairs hit a half-century to help Scotland post a decent total of 148/9, and a polished bowling performance from Player of the Match Chris Greaves (3/26) and all-rounder Brandon McMullen (2/33) guided Richie Berrington's side home.

It sees Scotland rise to third on the standings, with their match against competition pacesetters Italy on Wednesday likely to decide one of the qualifiers for next year's T20 World Cup.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup in 2026 will feature a total of 20 teams, with the top two on the standings in the European Final to determine two of the sides to progress.

