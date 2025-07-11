ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland knocked out, Jersey on verge of qualification

The Hague [Netherlands], July 11 : In a must-win battle on the final day of the ICC Men's T20 World 2026 Europe Qualifier, Jersey edged past Scotland off the final ball to stay in contention for the marquee event next year in India and Sri Lanka.

This was Jersey's first win against Scotland, and it could not have come at a better time with a World Cup berth at stake.

Jersey's chances now depend on the second encounter of the day between Italy and the Netherlands, while Scotland, on the other hand, have missed their chance to book themselves a place for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Harrison Carlyon (3/26) broke Scotland's back early in the first innings to put them on backfoot by snapping three wickets.

Losing half their side for just 43 runs on board, Scotland looked in grave trouble before Matthew Cross held fort with an unbeaten knock (43* in 40 balls, with three fours) to help them finish at 133/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Jersey were cruising at a point at 81/1 in 11.1 overs with Nick Greenwood leading the chase with a quick 46 off 36 deliveries, before Scotland made a comeback, effecting a mini collapse, courtesy Mark Watt (2/22) and Chris Greaves (2/26).

Looking in all sorts of trouble at 110/6 in 16.4 overs, Benjamin Ward kept Jersey in the hunt and brought down the equation to five runs off the final over before getting out off the second delivery, spicing the match up even further.

However, Jersey crossed the line off the final delivery of the game to pull off a stunning win to keep their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 dreams alive.

All eyes will now be on the Netherlands versus Italy game to decide the final two teams to book their flights to India and Sri Lanka next year.

