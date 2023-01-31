ICC T20I Rankings: Deepti Sharma moves up to second spot in T20I bowler ranking

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed to the second spot and England's Sophie Ecclestone claimed the top place in the latest bowling rankings announced by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

While Deepti Sharma and Nonkululeko Mlaba have gained significant ground on Ecclestone as a result of some strong performances during the ongoing tri-series between India, South Africa, and the West Indies, Ecclestone still maintains a slim lead at the top heading into the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Deepti has taken the most wickets in the series with nine, and Mlaba is not far behind with four. If they maintain this form leading up to the commencement of the Women's T20 World Cup on February 10, the pair will be vying for Ecclestone's position as the top-ranked T20I bowler.

Following the most recent ICC rankings update on Tuesday, Ecclestone's lead has shrunk to just 26 rating points. Second-placed Deepti (737) and third-placed Mlaba (732) have both moved up thanks to their strong recent performances, and they are both closing in on the England star's total of 763 rating points.

There was a lot of movement within the top 10 on the rankings update for bowlers this week, with England seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Australia pacer Megan Schutt both moving up the ladder.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, an Indian spinner, climbs four ranks to take the 14th slot overall on the list of T20I bowlers, while Australia's Alana King and Darcie Brown, who both moved up during their recent series against Pakistan, are attracting attention after moving up 12 and 8 spots, respectively.

Tahlia McGrath of Australia, a right-handed batswoman, keeps a comfortable lead in the T20I batter rankings, with Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa, a talented top-order batswoman, among the biggest movers in her wake.

Due to her good start in the tri-series against India and the West Indies, Wolvaardt moves up four ranks to ninth overall, while teammate Tazmin Brits leaps ten spaces to 18th after scoring an incredible fifty-six last week.

The West Indies captain Hayley Matthews improved four spots to rank 22nd overall on the most recent T20I rankings for hitters thanks to her strong performance at the tri-series.

( With inputs from ANI )

