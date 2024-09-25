ICC Test Rankings: Pant, Jaiswal, Gill make notable moves; Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah also dominate the charts

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's re-entry in top 10 among batters and further upwards movement of stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah were the key highlights of the ICC Test Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Making his Test return, Pant re-entered the Test batting rankings at sixth, off the back of a century in the second innings of India's victory over Bangladesh in Chennai.

Bettering Pant's 731 rating points is compatriot Yashasvi Jaiswal (751), who makes a move up to fifth, in large part thanks to a half-century in the first innings of the Test match.

Rohit Sharma keeps a top-10 spot, though he moved down five places to 10th with two scores of under double figures (716 rating points). Star batter Virat Kohli also dropped down to number 12, registering a five-spot fall following-a poor outing in Chennai, in which he could score just 6 and 17 in both innings.

A stroke-filled century also saw young opener Shubman Gill move up five spots to number 14th.

Meanwhile, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who took a total of five-wickets in the Chennai Test, including a four-wicket haul, stayed at number two in the Test rankings among bowlers with 854 points, just a few points shy of number one bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, whose six-wicket haul kept him at the top among bowlers with 871 points. Ravindra Jadeja also moved one spot to sixth.

The star India all-rounder pair of Jadeja (1st with 475 points) and Ashwin (2nd with 370 points) continued to maintain their supremacy in the long format among all-rounders. Ashwin had shined with a six-wicket haul and a counter-attacking 113 in the first innings, while Jadeja took five wickets in the match, including three wickets in the second innings, to skittle out Bangladesh for 234 runs while defending 515 runs. He also had a 199-run stand with centurion Ashwin in the first innings, scoring a fine 86 to prove his reliability with the bat.

It was the Test action in Galle that also brought about top 10 bowling rankings shifts, with Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya solidifying his reputation as one of the game's best spinners, moving five spots into eighth after a nine-wicket match against New Zealand.

Jayasuriya (743) is the highest-ranked player representing Sri Lanka across the three disciplines, moving past Asitha Fernando, who slid down two spots to 13th (700). Kamindu Mendis, who moved up three spots to 16th in the batting rankings, and Dhananjaya de Silva, who climbed five spots to 18th on the All-Rounder Rankings (168) were other movers of note in the victory.

