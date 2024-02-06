Benoni [South Africa], February 6 : Following the two-wicket win in the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup, Indian skipper Uday Saharan said that he had belief in himself that he could win the game for his country.

The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

"I had a belief in myself that I could do it, just one partnership we needed and could cross the line. When the ball was new, took some time but once it became old we played our shots.

We were well behind at one point. Kept saying one thing we have to bat till the end. It was a matter of one partnership. I get that from my dad (taking the game deep). When I walked into bat, ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. Later it started coming onto the bat better. We do not let the morale get low in the dressing room at all - our environment and coaches are superb. It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games," said Uday in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, India put the South Africa U19 team to bat first. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76 in 102 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Richard Seletswane (64 in 100 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) hit crucial half-centuries. South Africa made 244/7 in 50 overs.

Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Musheer Khan (2/43), Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Naman Tiwari (1/52) also were among the wickets for India.

In the chase of 245 runs, India was reduced to 32/4. But Sachin Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Uday Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Though India lost three wickets towards the end, Limbani (13*) kept his nerves and won India the game, securing them another final.

Kwena Maphanka (3/32) and Tristan Luus (3/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas.

Saharan was given the 'Player of the Match' for his calm and composed half-century.

